Koreas hold high-level peace talks in Pyongyang

North Korea’s nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, front center, and South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, front left, attend an event to mark the 11th anniversary of October 4 Declaration at the People’s Palace of Culture in Pyongyang, North Korea Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. South Korean government delegation is in North Korea for a joint celebration of the anniversary of a 2007 summit and to possibly hold further peace talks. Jon Chol Jin AP Photo