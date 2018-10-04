Many loved ones lost and uncounted in Indonesian disasters

Anisa Cornelia grimaces in pain as she lies inside a medical tent after being injured in a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. All she could think of was the love of her life, the man she was supposed to marry this month. She had not seen him since a deadly tsunami smashed into the Indonesian city of Palu last week, separating the pair possibly forever as they strolled along a sandy beach at twilight. Aaron Favila AP Photo