S. Korea renews call for Japan to remove ‘rising sun’ flag

FILE - In this April 25, 2013, file photo, members from conservative civic organizations burn a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally to protest Japanese lawmakers who made a visit to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea has reiterated a demand that Japan should remove its “rising sun” naval flag from a warship participating in an international fleet review in Jeju island next week. The potential display of the alleged “war-crime flag” has touched a nerve in South Korea where many associate the symbol with Japanese military aggression during World War II. Yonhap via AP Lee Jung-hoon