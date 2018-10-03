UN suspends crucial cash aid to 9 million Yemenis

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, women display paper currency after they received it from the U.N. children’s agency in Sanaa, Yemen. UNICEF suspended cash transfers to 9 million of Yemen’s most impoverished citizens. The agency said the decision, which entered into effect Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, came after it was unable to set up a call center to get feedback from beneficiaries, without providing further details. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo