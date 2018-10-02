Canada revokes Myanmar leader’s honorary citizenship

FILE - In this June 15, 2012, file photo, Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi briefs the media after a meeting with Norway Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg at the Norway government guest house in Oslo, Norway. Canada’s Parliament has formally stripped Suu Kyi of her honorary Canadian citizenship for complicity in the atrocities committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya people. The Senate voted unanimously Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, to strip Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s civilian leader, of the symbolic honor bestowed on her in 2007. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo