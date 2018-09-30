South Korea begins removing mines, expects North to do same

In this on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 photo, military guard posts of North Korea, right top, and South Korea, left bottom, are seen in Paju, at the border with North Korea, South Korea. Seoul on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, says South Korea has begun clearing mines from two sites inside the heavily fortified border with North Korea under a package of tension-reduction deal between the rivals. Yonhap via AP Kim Do-hoon