Volcano spews ash on Mexico City

FILE - This March 25, 2015 file photo shows a plume of ash and steam rising from the crater of the Popocatepetl volcano, seen from the town of San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico. The National Center for Disaster Prevention warned Mexicans on Saturday, sept. 29, 2018, to stay away from the volcano after activity picked up in the crater and it registered 183 emissions of gas and ash over 24 hours. Dario Lopez-Mills, File AP Photo