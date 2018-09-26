Far-right German party’s plans for Jewish section criticized

FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2017 file photo police blocks demonstrators protesting against the nationalist ‘Alternative for Germany’, AfD, party in Berlin, Germany. A Jewish student group says it will protest the far-right Alternative for Germany’s plans to found a Jewish section within party. Jewish Students Union of Germany leader Dalia Grinfeld said Wednesday the party, known as AfD, “isn’t getting a kosher certificate from us” because it is one of the biggest threats to Jewish life in Germany. Michael Probst AP Photo