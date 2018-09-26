Pakistanis in China seek answers about detained Uighur wives

Pakistani businessman Mirza Imran Baig shows his picture taken with his Uighur wife Malika Mamiti outside the Pakistan’s embassy in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Two Pakistani men are lobbying the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing for help reuniting with their wives, who they say are ethnic Uighurs unable to leave China in the latest example of how a sweeping crackdown has spilled across borders. Andy Wong AP Photo