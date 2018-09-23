The Latest: Pope visits ex-KGB headquarters in Lithuania

Pope Francis stops for a moment of prayer during his visit to the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Francis began his second day in the Baltics in Lithuania’s second city, Kaunas, where an estimated 3,000 Jews survived out of a community of 37,000 during the 1941-1944 Nazi occupation. Andrew Medichini AP Photo