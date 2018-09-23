Iran fears plot by US and its Gulf allies as pressure grows

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. On Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, Arab separatists killed at least 25 people in an attack targeting a military parade in Iran, and Giuliani declared that the Iranian government would be toppled. From Saturday’s attack in Ahvaz to America resuming sanctions despite Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, pressure on Tehran is rising and its leaders are growing more combative toward the West. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo