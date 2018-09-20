Empty places at the table: Uighur children missing in China

In this Aug. 23, 2018, photo, Adil, 42, father to five children and a businessman from Kashgar, China, holds a phone showing an image of his family left behind in China while being interviewed by the Associated Press in Istanbul, Turkey. He got stuck in Turkey during a business trip after hearing that the Chinese government was seizing passports, and hasn’t seen his children since. Three of his children were ordered to attend newly-built boarding schools in Kashgar and Turpan before he got stuck in Turkey. Dake Kang AP Photo