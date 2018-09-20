New landslide kills 15, buries houses in Philippines

In this handout photo provided by Philippine Red Cross-Cebu Chapter, Red Cross volunteers treat a victim after she was pulled out of her house that was struck by a landslide in Naga city, Cebu province central Philippines on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. A Philippine official says several people were killed and more are feared buried in a landslide that hit two villages amid heavy rains in the central Philippines. (Philippine Red Cross - Cebu Chapter via AP) Philippine Red Cross - Cebu Chapter AP