Police break up Muslim gatherings in Indian-held Kashmir

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout slogans amid tear smoke as they clash with Indian policemen during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Police and paramilitary soldiers on Wednesday used batons and fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of Muslims participating in religious processions in the Indian portion of Kashmir. Authorities had imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar, the region’s main city, to prevent gatherings marking Muharram from developing into anti-India protests. Mukhtar Khan AP Photo