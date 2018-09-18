AP Photos: A look at Mexico City buildings devastated quake

This photo combination shows the site at Alvaro Obregon 286 where an office building collapsed in last year’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake, entombing 49, during rescue operations on Sept. 22, 2017, top, and one year later, on Sept. 16, 2018, long after the rubble and an adjacent building had been removed, in the Roma Norte area of Mexico City. The building had been deemed so unsafe by government experts that a government agency was warned not to rent offices there in 1997. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo