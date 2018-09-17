New Thai party leaders report to police over online charge

The leader of the political party named Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit arrives at the Technology Crime Suppression Division to hear police charges in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Thanathorn and two other senior party members were charged by police in August for allegedly violating a section of the law that makes it a crime to send false information or information that damages the country’s stability carrying a maximum five-year prison sentence. Police had acted on a complaint filed by the ruling junta. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo