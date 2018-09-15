Russian meddling abroad: Does Putin pull all the strings?

FILE In this file photo taken on Monday, May 7, 2018, Vladimir Putin enters to take the oath during his inauguration ceremony as Russia’s new president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia. Experts say Putin isn’t necessarily dictating every Russian influence campaign abroad. Some accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections appear to be ambitious individuals taking the initiative based on signals from the presidential entourage. Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File AP Photo