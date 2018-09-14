Desperately seeking dude emails all 246 Nicoles at a college — and the Nicoles unite

Some folks have trouble with that line between hopeless romantic and creepy stalker.
Canadian college student Carlos Zetina managed to walk it so deftly that he’s become a celebrity for the lengths he took to reconnect with a woman he met last week at a bar.
Her name, as people around the world know now, is Nicole.
Zetina took a liking to Nicole, a fellow student at the University of Calgary. After she gave him an incorrect phone number — not what you think — he went looking for her.
Zetina sent a mass email to every Nicole and Nicole-adjacent woman — Nicky, Nicolette, Nik — in the University of Calgary directory, the CBC reported.
“Some Nicoles were students, some alumni, and some faculty — an associate dean was even included on the list,” the network reported.
Zetina told HuffPost Canada he sent the email because he didn’t want Nicole to think “he was a bad guy who didn’t text back.”
By Zetina’s count, he sent the email to 246 Nicoles, he told the CBC, though some media reports put that tally at 247.
Buzzfeed posted a screengrab of his electronic plea.
“Hi, this is a mass e mail to all Nicole’s if you don’t fit this description then ignore and if you are the one and just don’t want to talk to me that’s ok as well,” he wrote.
“If you name is Nicole and you’re from Holland and you think Nietzsche is depressing then text me ... I’m Carlos btw I’m the guy who took you and your friend home last night.”
Nicole Maseja, who works at the university, told Buzzfeed she was “pretty confused” when the email showed up in her inbox. “Pretty soon after that some Nicoles started replying to each other,” she said.
Yes, the Nicoles began emailing one another behind Zetina’s back.
“Somebody responded only to the Nicoles (in) the group and said, ‘Should we all tell him that we’re his Nicole, all 250 of us?,’” Nicole Macmillan, who is studying for a master’s degree in psychology, told HuffPost Canada.
“And then it just blew up from there.”
A hashtag sprang up. #NicoleFromLastNight.
One of the Nicoles started a Facebook page with the same name.
Media outlets from around the world reached out to the Nicoles wanting interviews.
“It turned from it being odd to it being really funny,” Macmillan told the BBC. “Someone responded and said, ‘I say we should start a Nicole party instead.”
So they did, on Friday, and the group — which some of the women are calling a “girl gang” — is now talking about meeting monthly.
“When the emails started rolling through I was just so excited, it instantly made me feel less lonely on campus,” student Nicollete Riley told the CBC. “And now we’re a group! It’s great.”
According to Buzzfeed, some of the women worried that the real Nicole intentionally gave Zetina the wrong phone number because, well, you know.
That wasn’t what happened, though.
The real Nicole is from Holland and didn’t know her correct Canadian phone number, according to Buzzfeed, which also reported that she didn’t get Zetina’s mass email because she doesn’t have a school email address, either.
One of the other Nicoles who “checked with the real Nicole and found out that it was in fact an honest mistake that Carlos got the wrong number, and not a deliberate brushoff,” put the two in touch, HuffPost Canada wrote.
The real Nicole, whose last name has not been reported, told Buzzfeed that “the powerful network of Nicoles helped me get in touch” with Zetina.
The two now plan to meet sometime soon for coffee.
Just, Nicole told the CBC, as friends.
