AP Interview: Adviser says Iran failed detained US resident

In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 photo, Shahindokht Molaverdi, a top adviser to Iran’s president on human rights, gives an interview to The Associated Press at her office in Tehran, Iran. Molaverdi said that the government “failed” to help a U.S. permanent resident imprisoned over spying allegations that she invited to the country for a summit. She cited the case of Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese-born internet freedom advocate who had been living in the U.S. and is now serving 10 years in prison. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo