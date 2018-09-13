Activists: Turkey beefing up its troops in Syria’s Idlib

In this Tuesday Sept. 11, 2018 photo, Turkey-trained Syrian opposition fighters of the ‘National Army’ group formally known as Free Syrian Army, train in a camp in the Turkish-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, Syria. Syrian government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, have been massing troops for weeks in preparation for an attack on Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the country. The U.N. has warned that a battle will spark a humanitarian catastrophe. DHA via AP Ugur Can