Hans-Georg Maassen, left, head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, arrive for a hearing at the home affairs committee of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Michael Sohn AP Photo

German spy chief’s future creates new strains in government

The Associated Press

September 13, 2018 01:20 AM

BERLIN

The future of Germany's domestic intelligence chief is creating new strains in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government following his much-criticized comments about recent far-right protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told parliament Thursday that Hans-Georg Maassen retains his confidence as head of the BfV intelligence agency. Seehofer said Maassen explained his remarks "convincingly."

Members of the center-left Social Democrats, the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government, made clear they don't agree.

The killing of a German man, for which an Iraqi and a Syrian have been arrested, prompted days of anti-migrant protests in Chemnitz that at times turned violent.

In comments to the mass-circulation Bild daily last week, Maassen questioned the authenticity of a video showing protesters chasing down and attacking a foreigner.

