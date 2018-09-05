South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from left, presides over a meeting with his security ministers, including National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, second from right, and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, third from right, one day before Chung and Suh make a one-day trip to North Korea at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A South Korean presidential delegation on Wednesday, Sept. 5, plans to leave for North Korea for talks to arrange a summit planned later this month and rescue a faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.
World

The Latest: South Korean envoys meet North Korean leader

The Associated Press

September 05, 2018 02:38 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on diplomatic efforts involving North Korea (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

A South Korean presidential delegation has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang and has conveyed a personal letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Moon's office says the envoys will return to South Korea later Wednesday after attending a dinner reception.

The office says it cannot provide further details. It plans to hold a briefing on the visit on Thursday.

The five-member delegation led by Moon's national security adviser arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday to arrange a third summit between Moon and Kim planned for later this month and help rescue faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

