Convicted killer of Kim Wall appeals sentence

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, police technicians board Peter Madsen’s submarine UC3 Nautilus on a pier in Copenhagen harbour, Denmark. Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, who was found guilty of the torture, sexual assault, murder and dismemberment of a Swedish reporter, appeared before an appeals court Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, to fight against his life sentence. Ritzau Foto, File via AP Jacob Ehrbahn