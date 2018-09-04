Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV gestures during a hastily-called news conference at the Philippines Senate Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte voided an amnesty given to the former rebel military officer and ordered the arrest of the man who as a senator has been one of the president’s fiercest critics.
Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV gestures during a hastily-called news conference at the Philippines Senate Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte voided an amnesty given to the former rebel military officer and ordered the arrest of the man who as a senator has been one of the president’s fiercest critics. Bullit Marquez AP Photo
Philippine senator defies Duterte’s arrest order in standoff

The Associated Press

September 04, 2018 09:05 PM

MANILA, Philippines

A Philippine senator who is the president's fiercest critic in Congress has remained holed up in the Senate to avoid what he considers an illegal arrest after the president voided his amnesty as a rebel military officer.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV told reporters Wednesday after staying overnight at the Senate that his lawyers would file a petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of President Rodrigo Duterte's proclamation voiding his 2011 amnesty for taking part in failed coup attempts years ago.

Duterte also ordered the Department of Justice and the military to pursue criminal and administrative complaints against Trillanes, a former navy officer.

Trillanes tells the police and military not to follow Duterte's "illegal order" for him to be arrested without any court warrant.

