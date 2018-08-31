Cleric: ‘No going back’ on Ukraine split from Russia Church

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow leaves following his meting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, at the Patriarchate in Istanbul, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Bartholomew I is currently debating whether to accept a Ukrainian bid to tear that country’s church from its association with Russia, a potential split fuelled by the armed conflict between Ukrainian military forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo