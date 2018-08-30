US Navy seizes 1,000 smuggled rifles off war-torn Yemen

In this photo made available Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, a team from the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham inspects a dhow while conducting maritime security operations. A U.S. military video released early Friday, Aug. 31, purported to show small ships in the Gulf of Aden smuggling weapons amid the ongoing war in Yemen, with officials saying they seized over 1,000 arms from the vessels. (U.S. Navy via AP) AP