Mexican experts: nearly 1,000-year-old Maya text authentic

This undated photo released by Mexico’s National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH) shows an ancient Maya pictographic text that has been judged authentic by scholars in Mexico City. The INAH says it was made between 1021 and 1154 A.D., is the oldest known pre-Hispanic text, and will now be known as the “Mexico Maya Codex,” after known as the “Grolier Codex.” (INAH via AP)