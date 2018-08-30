A look at Turkey’s post-coup crackdown

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, second right, receives greetings by naval officers on Victory Day at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Turkey celebrates Victory Day on Aug. 30, to mark the Turkish victory against Greek forces at the Battle of Dumlupinar, the crucial battle of the War of Independence in 1922 that led subsequently to the foundation of modern Turkish republic. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) AP