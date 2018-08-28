Experts: UAE, Saudis may have committed war crimes in Yemen

Kamel Jendoubi, centre, Chairperson of the Group of Eminent Experts on Yemen, is flanked by Charles Garraway, left, member of the Group of Eminent Experts on Yemen, and Alessandra Vellucci, right, Director of UN Information Service to Geneva, as they inform on the publication of its report on the establishment of facts and circumstances surrounding alleged violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict in Yemen, during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva,, Switzerland, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Keystone via AP Salvatore Di Nolfi