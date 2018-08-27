Japan says North Korean threat remains despite summit pledge

FIE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, members of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) demonstrate the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo. Japan’s annual defense review says North Korea poses a serious threat to Japan since it hasn’t taken concrete steps to scrap its nuclear program after making a denuclearization pledge at a summit with the U.S. in June. The defense paper approved Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, by the Cabinet said Japan must add costly missile defense systems to be fully prepared while watching if North Korea keeps its promise. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo