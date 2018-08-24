A year later, fractured Rohingya community sees little hope

In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 photo, 15-year-old Rohingya refugee Abdullah Razzaq, speak on the phone to his mother who still lives in Myanmar, as his elder brother Abdur, 17, sits beside him at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. “Mummy! Mummy!” Razzaq shouted to his mother earlier this week in their once-a-week call, nearly a year after he and his brother, along with more than 700,000 other Rohingya Muslims, fled waves of attacks by Myanmar security forces and crossed the border into Bangladesh. “Why don’t you guys come here?” Altaf Qadri AP Photo