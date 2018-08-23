A newly unveiled wax work of Pope Francis is carried at the National Wax Museum Plus where they also unveiled a newly refurbished original 1979 Pope Mobile ahead of Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland, in Dublin, Thursday Aug. 23, 2018.
A newly unveiled wax work of Pope Francis is carried at the National Wax Museum Plus where they also unveiled a newly refurbished original 1979 Pope Mobile ahead of Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland, in Dublin, Thursday Aug. 23, 2018. PA via AP Brian Lawless
A newly unveiled wax work of Pope Francis is carried at the National Wax Museum Plus where they also unveiled a newly refurbished original 1979 Pope Mobile ahead of Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland, in Dublin, Thursday Aug. 23, 2018. PA via AP Brian Lawless

World

Irish church’s fall from grace haunts pope’s Ireland trip

By NICOLE WINFIELD and PIETRO DE CRISTOFARO Associated Press

August 23, 2018 06:23 AM

BLESSINGTON, Ireland

When St. John Paul II visited Ireland in 1979, the Catholic Church wielded such power that homosexuality, divorce, abortion and contraception were barely talked about, much less condoned. Catholic bishops had advised the authors of the republic's constitution and still held sway.

Today, as Pope Francis prepares to visit, the Catholic Church enjoys no such influence.

As once-isolated Ireland experienced secularism and an economic boom that opened it to the world, the church largely lost its centrality in Irish life.

Then the church — while still maintaining a hold on education and health care in Ireland — lost its moral credibility following revelations of widespread sexual abuse of children in its churches, physical torture of youngsters in its schools and the humiliation of women in its workhouses.

  Comments  