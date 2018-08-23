Migrant tailors stitch together new lives in Italy

From left, Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, Lydia Witt, 35, from Ohio, Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast and Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali work at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. Andrew Medichini AP Photo