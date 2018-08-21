North Korean Ra Sun Ok, 58, left, talks with her South Korean relative Na Sung-phil, 51, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Dozens of elderly South Koreans crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea on Monday for heart-wrenching meetings with relatives most haven’t seen since they were separated by the turmoil of the Korean War. (Korea Pool Photo via AP)
World

Separated Korean families have 2nd day of emotional reunions

The Associated Press

August 21, 2018 02:17 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

An elderly South Korean man feeds his silver-haired North Korean sister a snack bar, while a 75-year-old South Korean woman hugs her North Korean brother and says "I love you."

Hundreds of Korean families separated by war were reunited for a second day of reunions at the North's Diamond Mountain on Tuesday. They hadn't seen each other since being divided during the chaos of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Tuesday's meeting was less emotional than Monday's, during which many families wept and asked each other about their post-war lives in a rush of words.

They were to part again on Wednesday and will not likely be allowed to meet again. A second round of family reunions will be held from Friday to Sunday at the same site.

