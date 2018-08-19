In this July 30, 2018 photo, revelers play in and around a huge burning papier mache bull full of exploding fireworks, in the Santiago Teyuhalco neighborhood of Tultepec, Mexico. Last year there were 40 fireworks accidents in the State of Mexico, where Tultepec is located, that claimed 24 lives and injured more than 100, according to the governmental Mexican Institute of Pyrotechnics; through July 5 of this year, there have been 16 accidents with 40 dead and more than 70 hurt.
In this July 30, 2018 photo, revelers play in and around a huge burning papier mache bull full of exploding fireworks, in the Santiago Teyuhalco neighborhood of Tultepec, Mexico. Last year there were 40 fireworks accidents in the State of Mexico, where Tultepec is located, that claimed 24 lives and injured more than 100, according to the governmental Mexican Institute of Pyrotechnics; through July 5 of this year, there have been 16 accidents with 40 dead and more than 70 hurt. Marco Ugarte AP Photo
In this July 30, 2018 photo, revelers play in and around a huge burning papier mache bull full of exploding fireworks, in the Santiago Teyuhalco neighborhood of Tultepec, Mexico. Last year there were 40 fireworks accidents in the State of Mexico, where Tultepec is located, that claimed 24 lives and injured more than 100, according to the governmental Mexican Institute of Pyrotechnics; through July 5 of this year, there have been 16 accidents with 40 dead and more than 70 hurt. Marco Ugarte AP Photo

World

Despite deadly explosions, Mexican fireworks capital endures

By SOFIA ORTEGA Associated Press

August 19, 2018 09:01 PM

TULTEPEC, Mexico

Luis Enrique Urban Gomez was tidying up at his family's fireworks storage shed like any other day when an explosion ripped through the warehouse next door, killing its owner, leaving Urban with burns and wounding seven others.

Nearly two months later, lying on a bed in his parents' home with angry red scars on nearly his entire body, the 20-year-old was itching to be back in business making fireworks just as soon as his wounds are fully healed.

"In spite of it all, it is a pleasure," Urban said. "It is a job with tradition."

Urban's hometown of Tultepec is famous as the fireworks production capital of Mexico, a place where there's always a sulfurous smell, "no smoking" signs are ubiquitous and thousands of multi-generation families hand-craft the explosives.

  Comments  