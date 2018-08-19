Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya in new standoff

Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship in the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed among five European Union nations in what was described as a “responsibility-sharing exercise.” The migrants were plucked to safety by the aid boat Aquarius in two separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya on Friday, Aug. 10. Rene Rossignaud AP Photo