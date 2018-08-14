Bosnian Serb leader denies scope of Srebrenica massacre

A man prays among gravestones at the memorial centre of Potocari near Srebrenica, 150 kms north east of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. The leader of Bosnia’s Serbs has downplayed the massacre of some 8,000 Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica during the war in 1995 and called for the reopening of an investigation into the worst carnage in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Darko Vojinovic AP