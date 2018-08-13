Court orders former Armenian president released from jail

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 19, 2007 file photo Armenian President Robert Kocharian arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The lawyer for former Armenian President Robert Kocharian says he has been released from custody on a court order. Kocharian was jailed July 27 on charges of violating constitutional order for sending police and soldiers to break up a demonstration in the Armenian capital in March 2008. Eight demonstrators and two police died in the clash. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo