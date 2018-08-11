Taliban travel from Afghanistan to Uzbekistan for talks

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016 file photo, Uzbekistan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov addresses the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Taliban and Uzbek officials say the head of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar led a delegation to Uzbekistan to meet senior Foreign Ministry officials in a rare diplomatic foray, and the strongest sign yet of the insurgency’s increasing political presence in the region. Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai represented the insurgents in the four-day talks that ended Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Craig Ruttle AP Photo