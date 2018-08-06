Luxury yacht in graft probe arrives in Malaysian port

Malaysia’s marine police on their security boat watch luxury yacht Equanimity, allegedly bought with money stolen from the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund, arriving at Port Klang in Klang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The $250 million Equanimity, seized by Indonesia off Bali in February in cooperation with the U.S. FBI, was handed over to Malaysian authorities on Monday at the Indonesian island of Batam near Singapore. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun) Yam G-Jun AP