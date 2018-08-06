Italian spelunker rescued after 2 days trapped in cave

In this picture provided by the Italian Alpine Rescue, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, Italian Speleologists and rescuers work on the site where 33-year-old Stefano Guarnieri, of Italy, who has been trapped in an underground grotto since Saturday, on the Mount Canin – in the Italians Alps between Italy and Slovenia. Guarnieri fell about 17 meters while exploring a cave under a glacier at an altitude of around 2,200 meters. His friends immediately called for help. (Italian Alpine Rescue Via AP) AP