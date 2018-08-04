Scores injured in traffic protests in Bangladesh capital

Bangladeshi students shout slogans as they block a road during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of their colleagues have largely cut off the capital Dhaka from the rest of Bangladesh, as the demonstrators pressed their demand for safer roads. (AP Photo/A. M. Ahad) A.M. Ahad AP