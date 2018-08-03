The Latest: Spain sets up migrant command center amid surge

Migrants wait to be rescued off the coast of Libya in the early hours of Thursday night, Aug. 2, 2018, as rescuers throw life jackets at them and urge them to stay calm. Rescuers from the Spanish non -profit Open Arms saved 87 migrants off the coast of Libya in a dramatic nighttime operation. The group included eight minors. (AP Photo/Valerio Nicolosi) Valerio Nicolosi AP