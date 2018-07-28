Burials of Greece’s wildfire victims begin

A worker transports a burnt car following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, east of Athens, Friday, July 27, 2018. Greek authorities said Thursday there were serious indications that a deadly wildfire that gutted a vacation resort near Athens was started deliberately, while experts warned that the devastated coastal town had been built like a “fire trap,” with poor safety standards and few escape routes. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Thanassis Stavrakis AP