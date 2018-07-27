Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland massacre haunts Monday’s elections

More than 30 years after the Matabeleland massacres in which Zimbabwe's army killed 10,000 to 20,000 civilians, the trauma is still raw for survivors.
Of all the scars from former leader Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, the deepest is the killings.
Many people say they cannot vote Monday for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe deputy who was state security minister at the time. Mnangagwa has refused to accept responsibility and has opposed a new investigation, saying it would re-open old wounds.
Days before the polls, Zimbabwe's elections look too close to call. The Ndebele people of Matabeleland, representing about 15 percent of registered voters, could be a decisive vote for the opposition.
Comments