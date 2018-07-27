World gazes at total lunar eclipse, longest of this century

A full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon in cape Sounio, about 65 kilometers (40miles) south of Athens, Friday, July 27, 2018. The complete lunar eclipse Friday when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly to cast Earth’s shadow on the moon, will be the longest this century. It’s called a “blood moon” because it turns a deep red and will be visible at different times around the world. Additionally, Mars and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of the Earth and will shine its best. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo