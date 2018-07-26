The Latest: UN Command says 55 cases of remains returned

FILE - In this April 12, 2007, file photo, delegates of countries which participated in the Korean War salute the United Nations flag-covered coffins of six U.S. soldiers from the Korean War, during a tentative repatriation ceremony at a U.S. military base in Seoul. From 1996 to 2005, joint U.S.-North Korea military search teams conducted 33 recovery operations that collected 229 sets of American remains. The last time North Korea turned over remains was in 2007, when Bill Richardson, a former U.N. ambassador and New Mexico governor, secured the return of six sets. (AP Photo/You Sung-ho, File) You Sung-ho AP