In this video grab provided by the Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta on Wednesday, July 26, 2018, shows as prisoner being beaten while handcuffed at the prison in Yaroslavl, about 270 kilometers (169 miles) north-east of Moscow, caused wide concern after the newspaper Novaya Gazeta published it last week. The lawyer Irina Biryukova who refused to reveal her location because of security concerns, obtained the video of Russian prison guards beating an inmate says she doesn’t intend to return to Russia until she is sure that all those involved have been arrested. (Novaya Gazeta via AP)
World

Lawyer who got Russian prison beating video remains abroad

The Associated Press

July 26, 2018 04:15 AM

MOSCOW

The lawyer who obtained a video of Russian prison guards beating a handcuffed inmate says she doesn't intend to return to Russia until she is sure that all those involved have been arrested.

The video caused wide concern after the newspaper Novaya Gazeta published it last week.

Six guards at the prison in Yaroslavl were ordered held for two months while the case is investigated. A prison supervisor is confined for a shorter period.

Lawyer Irina Biryuokova, who didn't give her location because of security concerns, told the AP Wednesday "I don't plan to come back to Russia yet because I want to see how this case will go."

Russian envoys are expected to answer questions about the case at a session of the U.N. Committee Against Torture Thursday.

