800 migrants storm fences to enter Spanish enclave in Africa

In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, shoes belonging to a migrant laying on the floor at the port of Tarifa, Spain, drying under the sun after he was rescued with others by Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of Gibraltar. Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says that nearly 900 people have been rescued from waters south of the Iberian Peninsula over the past two days, as an increase in arrivals increases pressure on the country’s infrastructure to deal with migration. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno) Marcos Moreno AP