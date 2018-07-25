AP PHOTOS: Assad’s victory posters crowd Damascus streets

In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, a poster of Syrian President Bashar Assad is displayed on the door of a souvenir store in the Takiyya complex in the old town of Damascus, Syria. His face is everywhere. Buoyed by successive military advances in the past year and having completely secured his seat of power and surrounding suburbs for the first time in years, Assad’s government is openly boasting about its victories with posters and billboards placed on every public square, market and street corner. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Hassan Ammar AP